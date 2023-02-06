LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning Lake Charles resident against a scam using the Sheriff’s name.

According to Sheriff Mancuso, scammers are calling residents claiming to be the sheriff. The scam tells victims there is a warrant for their arrest due to failure to appear for jury duty. Victims are then told to buy a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest.

Sheriff Mancuso wants residents to know a valid arrest warrant is served in person by official law enforcement. An officer will never ask for money or any form of payment.