Calcasieu Parish schools, facilities closing ahead of Hurricane Delta

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) Ahead of the impending arrival of Hurricane Delta, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Tuesday that all schools in the district, and their facilities will be closed starting Wednesday, October 7 and for the remainder of the week.

A release from the district states that administrators are taking extra precaution given the circumstances in the parish.

“While we are aware that this decision to close is coming early, we want to give families enough time to prepare given the current circumstances in our parish,” Public Information Officer Holly Holland announced.

With the current projected path of the hurricane, Louisiana will likely see impacts late Friday and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We feel that this decision is the best interest of all of our students, faculty, and staff.”