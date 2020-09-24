Calcasieu Parish School Board to reopen 17 schools to students Oct. 2

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish School Board will reopen 17 schools to faculty, staff and students next week, according to a press release.
The schools will reopen for staff and faculty on Tuesday, Sept. 29 while students will return Friday, Oct. 2.
“If any student is unable to return in a face-to-face environment, they can check in with their assigned teacher and continue with virtual learning slated to begin on Monday, September 28,” states the release. “This list is subject to change depending on power restoration and other assessment factors that may unexpectedly occur.”
Schools scheduled to reopen include:
- Bell City High School
- College Oaks Elementary School
- Combre Fondel Elementary School
- Cypress Cove Elementary School
- DeQuincy Elementary School
- DeQuincy Primary School
- E.K. Key Elementary School
- Henry Heights Elementary School
- Iowa Middle School
- J.J. Johnson Elementary School
- Molo Middle School
- Moss Bluff Elementary School
- Positive Connections
- R.W. Vincent Elementary School
- St. John Elementary School
- W.T. Henning Elementary School
- Western Heights Elementary School
Brenda Hunter Head Start will also be opening to faculty and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Staff will be in contact with families directly on when students will return.
More schools may be added in the next week. For more information, visit the district’s FAQ document.