LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday night to Alligator Park Road in Starks in reference to a motorcycle crash.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, Tyrel D. Thompson, 41, was traveling recklessly on a private road inside Alligator Park when the motorcycle hit a tree near the roadway.

Thompson was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson was not wearing a DOT approved helmet.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. As mandated by state law, toxicology testing will be performed.