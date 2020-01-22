Live Now
Calcasieu Parish man arrested on multiple counts of rape and sexual battery

Louisiana
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– 33-year-old Timothy Benoit II was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on a number of charges, ranging from rape to cruelty of a juvenile.

Officials with CPSO say they received several complaints regarding Benoit sexually assaulting two girls, on different occasions between 2015 and 2018, starting when they were 5 and 8 years old. 

The investigations were conducted by detectives and turned over to the District Attorney’s Office. 

On January 16, Benoit was indicted by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest. 

Officials say, later the same day, CPSO deputies went to Benoit’s house to try and find him. Deputies say when they got there, they found his girlfriend, 29-year-old Ashley Foy, who also lives at the home.

According to deputies, Foy told them Benoit was not there and was out of the state, but once detectives gained access into the home they found Benoit inside. 

While deputies were inside they saw the home to be in poor living conditions and covered in animal feces. 

Deputies found marijuana in a bed, where Benoit and Foy’s 5-month-old twins were sleeping. They also found drug paraphernalia inside the residence, while their two year old was present in the home. 

Foy told detectives the marijuana and paraphernalia belonged to her.    

Benoit and Foy were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. 

Benoit is charged with:

  • 3 counts of 1st degree rape
  • 3 counts of sexual battery
  • 3 counts of cruelty to a juvenile

His bond is set at $1,507,500. 

Foy is charged with:

  • 3 counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile
  • Possession of marijuana
  • 3 counts of cruelty to a juvenile
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Interfering with a law enforcement investigation. 

Her bond is set at $11,000.   

The Department of Children and Family Services responded and released the children to a family member.

