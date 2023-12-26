LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A fatal crash in Lake Charles Friday is under investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

The crash claimed the life of Jessica R. Tarver, 34, of Coushatta.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 8 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of W. Lincoln Road and Nelson Road in Lake Charles.

Authorities said a truck was traveling southbound on Nelson Road at which time the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of W. Lincoln Road. The truck hit an SUV that was traveling eastbound on W. Lincoln Road. Tarver, a passenger in the truck, was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital and was subsequently airlifted to a hospital out of town to be treated for major injuries.

The fatality is still under investigation. The driver of the truck was cited for a stop sign violation. As mandated by state law, toxicology reports were conducted, although impairment is not suspected.

