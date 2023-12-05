LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A bicycle crash involving a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.
Officials said a deputy in a marked Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle was traveling on Topsy Road near Bill Rosteet Road in Moss Bluff at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday when he struck an individual on a bicycle.
The bicyclist was taken to a hospital out of town with what CPSO called “serious injuries.” The Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident, authorities said.
Latest posts
- Calcasieu Parish deputy involved in bicycle crash
- Biden impeachment inquiry vote planned for next week
- Louisiana author pens guide for parents who struggle with tough conversations
- 6.9 million users of 23andMe had personal information stolen by hackers
- Mass shootings in US with 4 or more deaths hit highest level since at least 2006