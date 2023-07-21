DEQUINCY, La. (KLFY) — Authorities in Calcasieu Parish are investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in DeQuincy Thursday afternoon.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from the DeQuincy Police Department in reference to a body found in the woods off Banneker Street.

During the initial investigation detectives learned the body was likely that of missing DeQuincy man George Green, but that has not been confirmed. Initial observation of the body does not show any signs of trauma. Although there are no obvious signs of foul play, the investigation is being treated as a homicide, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. The cause of death has not yet been determined.