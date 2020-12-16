Calcasieu Parish deputies arrest teen for making shooting threats

IOWA, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old student at Iowa High School ended up behind bars on a terrorizing charge after he made shooting threats against other students at the school.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at Iowa High School was notified of the incident at around 1 p.m. today. During lunch, the student allegedly said that if students were alerted there was a shooting, he would be responsible for it. The boy also allegedly stated he was “trigger happy” and would kill as many students as he could.

The boy was also charged with possession of an electronic cigarette after one was found on his person during processing.