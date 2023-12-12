LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish authorities are searching for a suspect regarding an armed robbery on Monday.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to a convenience store on Nelson Road near W. Gauthier Road in Lake Charles on Monday around 11 a.m., in reference to an armed robbery.

Officials said an investigation of the incident revealed an unknown suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Further information revealed the suspect traveled to and from on foot from the north.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. If anyone has any information about this robbery or can identify the suspect seen in this photograph, please call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

