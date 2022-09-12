LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputy was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.

Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.

The investigation began when CPSO received a complaint in reference to previous incidents of domestic abuse. In addition to domestic abuse, Choi was also prevented the victim from leaving the residence, stated police.

Choi turned himself in and was issued a misdemeanor summons. He was terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso after being with the department for six years, said CPSO.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.