LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputy was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.
Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.
The investigation began when CPSO received a complaint in reference to previous incidents of domestic abuse. In addition to domestic abuse, Choi was also prevented the victim from leaving the residence, stated police.
Choi turned himself in and was issued a misdemeanor summons. He was terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso after being with the department for six years, said CPSO.
Our deputies will always be held accountable for their actions. Choi has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. At the time of the complaint detectives did not have enough evidence to make an arrest. Due to the incidents being reported after the fact and the involved parties already being separated there was no reason to believe any further threat of abuse would occur. Detectives conducted a thorough and complete investigation to corroborate the allegations.Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso