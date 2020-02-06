Calcasieu deputy accused of first-degree rape and sexual battery of juveniles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A Calcasieu corrections officer has been arrested and booked into the jail on seven counts of first-degree rape and thirty counts of sexual battery of juveniles.

David Monceaux, 33, of Iowa, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center just around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says Monceaux worked in the Sheriff’s Prison as a corrections officer for the last two years.

Sheriff Mancuso says the investigation unfolded Wednesday after a complaint that Monceaux had inappropriate contact with juveniles.

“We got a complaint about inappropriate behavior with a juvenile. We started our investigation, first of all getting the children to the Child Advocacy Center and doing interviews there. Then, we brought him in late this afternoon and he did admit to all of the allegations,” said Mancuso.

While the nature of the allegations has not been released, the sheriff says investigators have identified three victims ranging from 4 to 10 years old.

The sheriff says they expect to obtain search warrants to determine if additional charges should be pursued. Sheriff Mancuso says there’s no indication of other victims at this point. However, if anyone has more information or knows of other possible victims, he encourages them to come forward.

He also hopes those with children take this an opportunity to speak to them about such crimes and keep an open channel of communication.

“It’s not pleasant for any of us to talk about, we don’t want to talk about it. I think it disgusts all of us. But if you don’t talk to them about it then they may be ashamed and tell anybody,” said Mancuso.

He says his office has seen a rise in sex crimes compared to other offenses, which he attributes to education and more people stepping forward to identify their abusers.

At last word, no bond had been set for Monceaux.