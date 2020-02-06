Calcasieu deputies searching for identities of vehicle burglars

IOWA, La (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for at least two suspects that may be responsible for a series for vehicle burglaries of east La. 14 in the Iowa area.

The vehicles burglarized were mostly unlocked, according to deputies. They were hit during the late night hours of Feb. 4 into the early morning hours of Feb. 5. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance photographs of two of the suspects.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding the vehicle burglaries or for anyone who can identify the suspects seen in the photographs to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.