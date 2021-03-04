Calcasieu deputies arrest Houston man on 62 counts of identity theft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested one man accused of making fraudulent ATM transactions at local convenience stores, and they’re looking for a second related suspect.

Nasquier Perez-Cardona, 30, of Houston, Tx., faces three counts of bank fraud and 62 counts of identity theft after possibly obtaining victims’ debit card numbers from a fuel pump skimming device.

The investigation began in January when detectives received several complaints from various financial institutions in reference to possible bank fraud in the area. In addition to the ATM thefts, Perez-Cardona and a second suspect were allegedly purchasing gift cards with fraudulent debit cards at local grocery stores. The pair stole approximately $23,000.

Perez-Cardona was arrested on March 1 when detectives learned he was at a local business making ATM withdrawals. After getting a description of his truck, detectives located Perez-Cardona at a local gas station. Detectives matched Perez-Cardona to the suspects caught on surveillance camera footage and booked him into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. He was released the following day on a $46,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

The investigation is continuing and more charges and arrests are likely.