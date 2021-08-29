Cajun Navy prepares for Hurricane Ida

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy LDWF

Weather radar

Download the free KLFY Weather App

News 10 Livestream

Sandbag locations

Sandbag locations

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The United Cajun Navy has been activated and will deploy when it is safe as Hurricane Ida makes landfall.

The United Cajun Navy has been spent the last three days at their warehouse in Baton Rouge organizing equipment and supplies. The Cajun Navy has high water vehicles, watercrafts. and a fixed wing and rotary aircraft coming in from surrounding states.

Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before making landfall near Port Fourchon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar