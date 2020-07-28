Caddo Parish teen faces stiffer charges for allegedly attacking mail carrier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Charges have been upgraded against the teenager who is accused of attacking a mail carrier.

The assault occurred July 11 in Shreveport.

Authorities subsequently arrested a 16-year-old.

A Caddo Juvenile Court judge released her home with an ankle monitor after her initial court appearance Friday, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports..

District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said his prosecutor objected to that action during the continued custody hearing.

In a statement released Monday, the district attorney said he was equally disturbed by the “… senseless, unprovoked beating of the female mail carrier” and the fact that the teen only was charged with attempted simple robbery.

So Stewart announced that his office is upgrading the charges against the juvenile to second-degree battery and second-degree robbery, both of which are felonies.