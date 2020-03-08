Caddo Parish man shot in leg, stomach while taking out trash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in his leg and stomach, while taking out the trash.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Calderwood Drive, in the Western Hills neighborhood.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

