CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency officials briefed the public on the latest conditions on Friday.

SWEPCO calls it an unprecedented weather event where the damage is so widespread. Official said we need to brace for some very uncomfortable and potentially dangerous days ahead.

More than 600 911 calls came into Caddo dispatch overnight from homes and drivers.

“We had six different incidents where vehicles drove into trees because it was dark,” said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Prator said one person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on their home in Blanchard. Power is out for more than thousands. SWEPCO has called in 2,000 additional lineman to restore power. But said it will take days to restore everything as they are in cleanup mode now.

“We have never seen a storm with this widespread damage. That includes hurricanes and ice storms that have made it this far north,” said Michael Corbin, SWEPCO spokesperson.

The power will take longer to restore because multiple transmission lines were damaged.

“Transmission lines are usually big poles that go from a power generation source to a substation so we have to get those back up and running first. Then we will focus on distribution that are smaller poles that led to homes and businesses,” Corbin said.

The City of Shreveport has water but four smaller surrounding water systems are out.

“This is going to take a number of days. It’s something that we will all have to be as a patient as we can. We’ll keep you updated as much as possible. The damage is widespread. It’s throughout the city and parish,” said Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.

A heat advisory will take effect so it’s important to stay hydrated this weekend. The city will open cooling centers on Saturday and has called on local churches to open their doors if they have power.

“Especially for our elderly. Don’t try and ride through it,” said Commissioner Roy Burrell, Caddo Commission District 5.

Residents can call 211 for help in the heat and storm damage. 211 will connect you to the local homeland security they can send a crew to you. Of course call 911 if you are in an emergency.