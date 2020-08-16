Cab driver killed by suspected drunk driver in Slidell was set to retire Monday

SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) A Slidell cab driver, who police say was set to retire on Monday, was killed early Saturday morning by a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

63-year-old Byron Rhodes was traveling east on Highway 190W near N. Harrison Road when a Chevy trailblazer, driven by 27-year-old, Kevin Lewis of Lacombe was traveling west on Highway 190W, crossed the center line, and struck Rhodes’ pickup truck head-on, police said.

Rhodes suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Rhodes, who was traveling to work his shift at a local cab company, was celebrating his last weekend at work before retiring on Monday, police said.

“Another senseless death at the hands of an impaired driver,” Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

“We’ve had multiple serious crashes recently due to impaired driving, including the student driver and instructor this past week. I have instructed our officers to increase traffic enforcement with ZERO TOLERANCE for impaired driving. We preach it over and over to get a ride from an Uber, Lyft, or a cab…and now, Mr. Rhodes, a cab driver, is dead because of a selfish person behind the wheel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rhodes family. Be rest assured that justice will be served.”

Lewis was arrested on multiple charges including, vehicular homicide, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage.

He was booked into the Slidell city jail, and then transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set, police said.