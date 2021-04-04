Busted: Louisiana man allegedly refuses to comply with COVID protocols at Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. (NBC News) A Louisiana man arrested at Disney Springs after refusing to have his temperature taken is scheduled to be in Orange County Court Monday morning.

On Feb. 13, 47-year-old Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, was arrested outside a Disney Springs restaurant, after he skipped the temperature check and refused to be screened.

Unfortunately, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies did not agree, and arrested Sills who at one point complained he “spent too much money” on his Disney vacation to be arrested.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has now released bodycam video and it doesn’t look good for Sills, as he is seen arguing with deputies as he is taken off the property, at one point claiming he was a Disney stockholder.

Eventually, Sills told deputies he was willing to get his temperature checked, and from the video, it appears deputies said he could do so in jail.

According to court documents, Sills pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge.