RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Rapides Parish is no longer under a burn ban.
The Rapides Parish Police Jury lifted the ban Thursday.
Joseph “Joe” Bishop, president of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, urges people to still reach out to the local fire department before burning a large amount of debris.
Check the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry website for more updates on which parishes have lifted the burn ban.
