Burglary suspect killed in during an officer-involved shooting in Louisiana

ROBERT, La. (AP) – The Louisiana State Police says a burglary suspect was killed and a homeowner injured during an officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish.

Officials say parish sheriffs’ deputies responded to an emergency call Friday about a burglary in Robert, and the suspect and homeowner both were shot during the incident. The burglary suspect was identified by police as 27-year-old Jordan Patterson of Pumpkin Center. Authorities say Patterson died at the home and the homeowner was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

It wasn’t clear how the shootings happened. The state police didn’t release further details, saying the sequence of events remains part of an ongoing investigation.