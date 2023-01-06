RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana.

According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday.

A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be followed by votes from the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and the Lincoln Parish School Board on Tuesday. Buc-ee’s is currently negotiating the purchase of land on Ruston’s western border at the new I-20 Tarbutton Exchange.