ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — A tragic incident unfolded in the Alexandria area Monday, as State Fire Marshal deputies responded to a brush fire that resulted in at least one fatality, authorities said.

The brush fire in the 6100 block of La. 488 in unincorporated Alexandria was first reported to authorities at approximately 1:30 p.m. Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry crews responded to combat the forest fire, while local firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in the field where the fire initially broke out.

Firefighters discovered the body of a man amidst the charred landscape. The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation by State Fire Marshal deputies, and more information will be made available as it becomes known. Officials urge anyone with information related to this incident to reach out via email at osfm.publicaffairs@la.gov.

