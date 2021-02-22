BRPD investigating viral arrest, Mayor-President releases statement

Baton Rouge, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police confirm, administrators are looking into an arrest that was caught on camera.

The video shows a BRPD officer wrestling with a teen while attempting to arrest him.

In part of the video, you can see the officer’s arm around the teen’s neck.

Witnesses say, the teen was was walking to play basketball when the officer approached him and attempted to apprehend him.

In a statement, the Baton Rouge Police Department said,

It has been brought to our attention, and will be looked into by administration. Don Coppola, Public Information Officer for Baton Rouge Police Department

Following the incident, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement:

A video is circulating showing a @BRPD officer trying to arrest a teen. The family says, the teen, 13, was allegedly mistaken for someone else when the incident occurred.



They say, tonight he’s home, but they want answers from the department on what’s they’re calling excessive. pic.twitter.com/G6LYJVZlmX — Jonah Gilmore (@JonahMGilmore) February 22, 2021

This evening a concerning encounter between a BRPD officer and a juvenile in our community was brought to my attention. I have viewed the short snippet of video and snapshots shared via social media. The actions I viewed prompted me to contact our Chief of Police to ensure he was aware of this situation. Chief Paul has assured me the reformed system that has been implemented under our leadership will allow for a prompt, transparent review of this incident. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

The cause of the arrest is unknown and this is a developing story.