BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning.

BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced China to consume a bottle of Whiskey while the mother watched.

Photo Courtesy: Emery Queen, father of China Record

The toddler’s BAC was .680. The grandmother and mother was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 1st degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.