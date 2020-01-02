Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

BRPD announces arrest of 29-year-old man in connection with the killings of three homeless people

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Deon Guillory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- The Baton Rouge Police Department said an arrest has been made in three murders thanks to scene evidence, community help and a Crime Stoppers tip.

Jeremy Anderson, 29, of Baton Rouge, is in custody, facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

Photo courtesy of the Baton Rouge Police Department

The three homeless individuals who were killed have been identified as Christina Fowler, 53, Gregory Corcoran, 40 and Tony Williams, 50.

Post by Baton Rouge Police Department.

All three were killed in December of 2019.

Fowler and Corcoran, were shot and killed on December 13, 2019 and were found underneath an overpass in the 100 block of South 16th St. the department said.

The third shooting victim was killed two weeks after Fowler and Corcoran.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Tony Williams was found on the front porch of a vacant residence at 125 North 18th St.

Anderson is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 59F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain. Low 59F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
56°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 59F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain likely. Low 59F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories