BRPD addressing social media incident involving minor

UPDATE:

BRPD has announced charges that have been files for the two people involved in this incident.

22-year old Kimani Smith has been charged with the following:

No seatbelt

Aggravated flight from officer

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Poss of sch 1 drugs

Contributing delinquency of a juvenile

The 17 year old has been charged with:

Principle to agg flight,

Principle to agg criminal damage to property

Poss of sch 1 drugs

No seatbelt

ORIGINAL:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

BRPD says the topic of discussion will revolve around “an incident that is circulating on social media involving a minor.”

An internal affairs investigation into this incident was started on Thursday, July 9.

Chief Paul states “in the interest of continuing an effort of transparency with the citizens of Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Police Department is committed to making sure citizens are thoroughly informed. I am aware of a video circulating on social media of an incident that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020. As Police Chief it is incumbent upon me to make sure every interaction between the public and members of the Baton Rouge Police Department is professional according to departmental guidelines.”

BRPD Chief Paul expects to meet with the family of the minor involved in this incident on Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is in the process of obtaining a Juvenile Court order which would allow them to release records relating to this incident.

The news conference is taking place at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters which is located at 9000 Airline Hwy.