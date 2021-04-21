Breaux Bridge’s Huval re-elected to lead Acadiana Legislative Delegation

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana’s legislators have once again chosen Dist. 46 State Rep. Mike Huval to lead their caucus.

The Breaux Bridge Republican has chaired the Acadiana Legislative Delegation since 2017 while representing parts of St. Martin, St. Landry, and Iberia parishes.

Huval chairs the House Municipal, Parochial, and Cultural Affairs Committee.

Joining Huval as Acadiana Delegation executive officers are Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, as vice-chairman, and Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, as secretary-treasurer.

Huval also appointed six members to serve on the Executive Committee.

They are: Representatives Ryan Bourriaque, R-Abbeville, and Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine; and Senators Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, Ed Price, D-Gonzales, and Gary Smith, D-Norco.

Formed in 1979, the Acadiana Delegation consists of 35 House members and 13 Senate members elected from the 22 parishes recognized by the state as the Acadiana Region.