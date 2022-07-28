NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a day and a half of deliberating, the jury found Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams not guilty. Deliberations began on day 7 of the trial, around 3:00 in the afternoon.

Williams was accused of tax fraud involving hundreds of thousands of dollars along with his former law partner, Nicole Burdett. Williams and Burdett were found not guilty on the 10 counts they shared. Nicole Burdett was found guilty of four counts, outside of the 10 they shared. Nicole Burdett’s sentencing is scheduled for November 30.

The two-week-long trial began on Monday, July 18. In the trial, prosecutors tried to prove that Nicole Burdett and Jason Williams called all the shots in the tax fraud case. But in the closing arguments, Williams’s lawyers said that the case was about trust in their tax preparer and they argued that they put their trust in Mr. Timothy who lied about being a CPA.