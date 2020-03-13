BREAKING: Gov. Edwards orders Louisiana schools closed until April 13, halts public gatherings over 250 people

Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses the Louisiana Legislative session on opening day, March 9, 2020. confirming the state’s first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. (Photo courtesy: WVLA/WGMB)

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards today signed a proclamation that among other actions immediately halts any gathering of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13, closes all K-12 public schools statewide effective Monday, March 16 resuming Monday, April 13, as Louisiana seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. As of mid-day Friday, Louisiana has 33 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

The Governor will address this order at his 3 p.m. joint media briefing with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell at New Orleans City Hall, which will also be live-streamed at Facebook.com/LouisianaGov.

“We are at an inflection point now and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness. That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings,” Gov. Edwards said. “In a separate executive order, I will grant Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s request to move our upcoming elections for April and May to June and July. The limits on gatherings of 250 people or more statewide is based on federal CDC guidance given the community spread which we are currently experiencing. These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19.”

Additional information from the Department of Education:

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all public schools in the State of Louisiana shall close facilities to students until April 13, 2020.

Schools may offer complete distance learning, as capabilities exist.

With appropriate social distancing measures, schools shall continue to provide meals or other essential services with applicable staff.

Instructional minute requirements shall be temporarily suspended for distance education courses and for curriculum delivery.

The required 63,720 instructional minute requirement per year shall also be suspended.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education shall report to the Governor and the Legislature any further actions necessary to ensure that eligible students achieve successful student grading, promotion, and graduation.

