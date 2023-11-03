CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Branch man has been arrested after being accused of rape, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who suffers from intellectual disabilities, told authorities that 28-year-old Brandon Z. Reid, a family acquaintance, sexually assaulted him two times in July. The victim said both incidents happened in Calcasieu Parish while Reid was staying at their house.

On Friday, Oct. 27, Reid confirmed the accusations and even confessed about another incident where he sexually assaulted the victim.

Reid has been charged with two counts of second degree rape and felony sexual battery with a bond set at $1,075,000.

