BR woman arrested after allegedly striking intellectually disabled person with broom

A 35-year-old local woman is behind bars on Friday morning facing one charge of Simple Battery of Persons with Infirmities.

Brittany Lajoyce Jones, of 2463 69th Ave., is accused of hitting an intellectually disabled person with a broom.

The alleged incident took place at a residential facility located at 7644 Prescott St.

According to the affidavit, Jones hit the victim “with a broom on her head and arm.”

After contacting the victim, everyone that works with the victim and the Director of Vonnieab’s Respite Care, a witness was found who saw the alleged incident.

On October 30, 2019, the witness participated in a photo lineup where Brittany Jones was identified as the alleged culprit in this case.