Teen who drowned at Lake Bistineau identified, body recovered

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities have confirmed the name and age of the teen who drowned Tuesday afternoon after his boat overturned on Lake Bistineau.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of 15-year-old Hayden Lane Mangum was recovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning after a night of searching by first responders.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangum was one of two teenage boys who were on a boat around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday when rough water currents caused the boat to overturn. Deputies say one teen was able to call for help and was rescued while the other teen went missing.

First responders from numerous local agencies and local citizens showed up Tuesday at the scene to help find Mangum, who was a sophopmore at Calvary Baptist Academy and played football and baseball.