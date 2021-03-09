Boyce teen arrested on felony carnal knowledge charges

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Boyce teen is behind bars after the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested him on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Koby Lee Saucier, 19, of Boyce, faces charges of carnal knowledge, indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. His bond had not been set as of Tuesday morning, though any condition of bond would include a protective order against having contact with the victim.

Deputies began their investigation on Feb. 24, according to Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Tommy Carnline. After conducting a lengthy investigation, which included interviews of the victim at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original, as well as additional allegations, said Carnline.

Saucier was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on March 8.