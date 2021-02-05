Bourbon Street closed to pedestrians, all New Orleans bars closed during 5-day Mardi Gras period

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday morning, Mayor Cantrell held a press conference to announce the safety measures that would be taken during Mardi Gras.

“We’re doing this in response to the health crisis that we are in. There are consequences of not taking action, the costs are simply too high,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “There are three new COVID strains out there which will have an impact on our city. We have to mitigate this virus the best way we can. It requires all of us to do the right thing.”

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, beginning Friday, Feb. 12, through Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 16, the following restrictions will be in effect: