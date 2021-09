LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Both directions of the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles have been shut down after an 18-wheeler caught fire.

According to reports, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and then caught on fire.

It remains unknown if there are any injuries.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is diverting all motorists to I-210 and says a the bridge will remain closed until a full inspection can be completed during daylight.