Bossier Sheriff’s office: Daughter arrested in shooting of off-duty sheriff’s deputy

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The daughter of an off-duty Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested, accused of shooting him multiple times late Monday afternoon at his home in Benton.

Kalee L. Wich, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, accused of shooting her father, Deputy Burt Wich, multiple times outside his home in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Rd. around 5 p.m.

Kalee Wich was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing for booking and was reportedly cooperative with detectives during questioning.

The sheriff’s office says Dep. Wich, 56, has more than 25 years in law enforcement. He was was off duty at the time of the shooting.

Wich was responsive when he was airlifted to the hospital and was stable and talking as of just before 8 p.m. while undergoing medical evaluations at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, according to the latest update from the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Whittington encourages folks to pray for Dep. Wich’s recovery,” read an update posted on the BPSO Facebook page Monday night.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives will lead the investigation, with support from the Benton Police Department. BSO Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene, and BPD detectives are assisting.