Bossier Parish man arrested in fatal Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Haughton man is behind bars in connection with a fatal crash in downtown Shreveport.

According to the Bossier City Police Department 32-year-old Robert Traylor was arrested Monday for active warrants that stemmed from a deadly crash back on Feb. 21.

Traylor was booked into the Bossier City Jail for aggravated flight, three counts of false imprisonment, and several traffic charges. He was later transported to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility.

More charges are expected once Shreveport police conclude their investigation.