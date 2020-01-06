Live Now
Louisiana woman arrested in FL, accused of home improvement fraud

Louisiana

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City woman is behind bars for allegedly committing home improvement fraud.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was prompted when a victim reported to authorities that he hired No Ends Landscaping and Handyman to do contract work outside of his home, which totaled up to be $10,322. The victim told deputies that 36-year-old Maria Esther Perez, the owner of the company, was paid $7,751 upfront and after a few days’ works, her crew failed to show up to finish the job.

CPSO says during the investigation, Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Mike King discovered that neither Perez nor her company is properly licensed to do contract work.

The sheriff’s office says on Nov. 5, an arrest warrant was issued for Perez for the crime of home improvement fraud, and her bond was set at $10,000. On Dec. 25, Perez was arrested in Florida and was extradited to Caddo Parish on Jan. 5.

Perez is booked in the Caddo Correctional Center on the arrest warrant and as an in-state fugitive from the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating Perez on similar charges, according to CPSO.

