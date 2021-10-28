Bossier City: woman, 65, dies after being shot during an argument, suspect in custody

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KLFY)– According to Bossier City Police, a woman, 65, was shot in the Willis-Knighton Bossier City Hospital parking lot shortly after 7 p.m.

Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first-degree murder. He was booked and is being held on a $275,000 bond.

The two were involved in an altercation that led to the man shooting the woman several times.

An off-duty Bossier City police officer was working at the hospital at the time. Another officer was also on routine patrol.

The officers attempted life-saving measures until the woman was transported to Oschner LSU Health where she later died from her injuries.

Police are still investigating what happened to lead to this deadly encounter.