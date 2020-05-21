Bossier City Police arrest teens for vehicle burglaries, parents arrested, too

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two juveniles along with their parents have been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in the Golden Meadows neighborhood.

According to BCPD, the burglaries involved unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood.

BCPD investigators say they have received many anonymous tips over the past few days regarding the cases.

Detectives followed those leads and arrested two juveniles, ages 14 and 16.

The juveniles are charged with seven counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm.

The parents of the juveniles, 53-year-old Jenell Lewis, 38-year-old Arnenia Martin, and 45-year-old Michellie Intrchoodech-Abrone were also arrested.

Lewis and Martin are charged with improper supervision of a juvenile.

Intrchoodech-Abrone is charged with improper supervision of a juvenile and contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.

Property Crimes detectives say the investigations are ongoing and more arrests are pending.