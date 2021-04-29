Bossier City man jailed for alleged sexual assault of a child

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man accused of improper sexual behavior with a child now sits behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Christopher Eugene Allen turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest on charges of Sexual Battery and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Allen allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13 three years ago but the offense was recently disclosed.

Allen was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.