Bossier City man jailed for alleged sexual assault of a child

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man accused of improper sexual behavior with a child now sits behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Christopher Eugene Allen turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest on charges of Sexual Battery and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Allen allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13 three years ago but the offense was recently disclosed.

Allen was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar