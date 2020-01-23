Live Now
Bossier City man crushed by bucket lift, OSHA expected to investigate

Louisiana
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to investigate the death of a Bossier City man who died after a bucket lift fell on him at a worksite near Keithville Tuesday.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office on Thursday identified the man as 45-year-old Jose Paramo and said he was crushed when the heavy machinery fell on him at the intersection of Woolworth and Colquitt roads.

Paramo was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The coroner’s office says an autopsy has been ordered.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Paramo was using a remote control to remove the bucket lift from a trailer attached to an Asplundh work truck when it slid off the trailer and pinned him underneath. CPSO says the trailer had slipped into a ditch, causing it to become unlevel.

CPSO Cpl. Mark McLaughlin was already on the scene trying to help Asplundh Tree Service crew members who were trying to physically lift the large piece of machinery off of Paramo when Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy Britton LeBlanc arrived at 8:12 a.m. after being called to assist the fire department in response to the medical emergency.

LeBlanc got a floor jack from his patrol unit, as did a supervisor with Asplundh, and they used the two jacks to lift the equipment off the victim.

Fire District 4 freed the Paramo from underneath the machinery and administered CPR.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and they say OSHA is expected to investigate the workplace fatality as well.

