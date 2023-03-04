BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high-speed chase through Bossier Parish turned deadly Saturday night.

According to the Haughton Police Department officers were in pursuit of a suspect for domestic warrants. The suspect fled on Highway 80 and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputies spiked the suspect’s tires and shortly after flipped his vehicle on East Texas Street in Bossier City.

Officials say the suspect got out of the vehicle and raised up a gun. The suspect died on the scene.

Police say the chase reached speeds of up to 70 mph and the suspect left multiple crashes along the chase. At this time Louisiana State Police says there was at least one minor crash as a result of the chase.

The Bossier City Police Department, the Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Haughton Police Department responded to the incident.

Officials stated they will review multiple cameras from each agency involved and they are unable to confirm all the details at this time.

The Louisiana State Police is investigating.