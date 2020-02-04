Bond set for third suspect in Livingston Parish child porn case

Livingston, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – A judge set bond for the third suspect investigators said was involved in child sex crimes with a former Livingston Parish SWAT team leader and his former teacher wife.

Bond is set at $350,000 for Melanie Curtin. The 41-year-old was booked over the weekend on one count of first degree rape and one count of video voyeurism.

Curtin is now the third person arrested in an ongoing child porn investigation in Livingston Parish. Former sheriff’s office SWAT team leader Dennis Perkins and his wife, former teacher Cynthia Perkins were arrested in October on dozens of charges ranging from child rape to tampering with food.

The divorced mother of two worked for the Livingston Parish sheriff’s office for about 18 months.

‘Melanie Curtin has not been employed with the Sheriff’s office since August 13, 2012. She worked for the Sheriff’s Office for roughly 18 months in the tax department. She terminated her employment with this office on August 13, 2012. At the time of the alleged crime for which she was arrested, she was not an employee of this office.’ Jason Ard, Livingston Parish Sheriff

Documents show Ard has known curtin for years. Papers show Curtin helped the sheriff sell a house back in 2007.