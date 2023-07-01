MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A body has been recovered in the Red River near the Fifth Ward Community near Marksville.

At approximately 2:02 p.m., the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and the LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries received a report of a possible downing victim in the Red River. Authorities responded with boats in search of the body of a Hispanic male swimmer reported missing in the area.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., the subject’s body was recovered from the waters by use of LDWF’s sonar technology. APSO Detectives and the Avoyelles Coroner’s Office are investigate the matter to determine the manner of death and the identity of the victim.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks the public to be safe if they participate in any recreational activities in the Red River this holiday weekend.