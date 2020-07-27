Body recovered from Ouachita River identified as 33-year-old Lafayette man

MONROE, La. (The News Star)- A body recovered from the Ouachita River Monday morning has been identified as a Lafayette man.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the body of Ryan Stroud, 33, a white male, was found around 10:40 a.m.

Bicyclers discovered the body on the Monroe side of the river approximately 200 yards south of the bike trail at Forsythe Park near the boat dock.

Stroud’s father was notified by phone about the death. Stroud was a homeless man who was in Ouachita Parish for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. He did not have any family in the area.

