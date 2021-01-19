Body of missing teen swimmer recovered from Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday morning, the body of a teenage drowning victim was pulled from Lake Pontchartrain.

The Southshore Harbor Master discovered the body submerged in the water around 11:45 a.m.

According to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, the 14-year-old boy went swimming with some friends on Friday afternoon, near Stars and Stripes Blvd. and Hayne Blvd.

The victim’s family says he never made it back to shore.

Search and recovery efforts had been underway since Friday night. The New Orleans Police Department, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Orleans Parish Levee Board, as well as numerous non-profit organizations and volunteers worked to find the victim.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death, and will be released upon completion.