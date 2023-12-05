CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The body of a missing Welsh police officer has been found.

On Thanksgiving day, Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, went on a deer hunting trip and never returned home. Since then, family members, wildlife and fisheries officials and sheriff’s deputies had been searching a river near where Iguess was last seen in his aluminum boat.

Iguess’ body was discovered near where investigators believed he fell out of the boat.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage on the evening he disappeared of his boat moving straight through the water before beginning to go in circles, according to investigators.

